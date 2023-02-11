SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.30 million-$124.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.46 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.69 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of SPSC traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.58. The company had a trading volume of 202,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.46. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SPSC. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.86.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,523. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $1,341,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 84.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

