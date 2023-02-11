Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 696.0% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance

SPVNF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,422. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.