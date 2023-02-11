Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 696.0% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance
SPVNF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,422. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
