SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Stock Price Up 0%

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.28 and last traded at $99.27. 87,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 204,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.23.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000. Financial Life Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,614,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.