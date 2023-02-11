Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Spark New Zealand Trading Up 0.4 %
Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,305. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.