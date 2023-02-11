Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Spark New Zealand Trading Up 0.4 %

Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,305. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

