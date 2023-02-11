SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance
SRMGF stock remained flat at $11.50 during midday trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.
SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile
