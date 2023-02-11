SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

SRMGF stock remained flat at $11.50 during midday trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

