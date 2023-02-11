Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) PT Lowered to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.25.

SWX stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,766,000 after buying an additional 129,453 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,152,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,405,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

