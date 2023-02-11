Sourceless (STR) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.89

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $132.32 million and approximately $5.89 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00046716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019640 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00220253 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00609604 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

