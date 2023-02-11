Souders Financial Advisors Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $61.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

