Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $38.21.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

