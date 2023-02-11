Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 282.9% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,740. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

