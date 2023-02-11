Sonoco Products (SON) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Sonoco Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

