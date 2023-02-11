Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.1 %

SON traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 567,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,742. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

