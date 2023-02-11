Somerset Group LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,476,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.