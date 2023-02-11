SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading Down 2.6%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 10,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

SolGold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $413.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolGold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.