Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a growth of 278.9% from the January 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Small Pharma Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DMTTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 114,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,527. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Small Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DMTTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

