Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.45. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after acquiring an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,274 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

