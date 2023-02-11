Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SKWD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SKWD opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.