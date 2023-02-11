Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SKY. Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $77.69.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,109 shares of company stock worth $2,699,241. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.