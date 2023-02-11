Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SIXWF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 21,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,380. Sixth Wave Innovations has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

