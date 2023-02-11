Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.
Singapore Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %
Singapore Airlines stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.78. 4,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $9.10.
Singapore Airlines Cuts Dividend
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.
