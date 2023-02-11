Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,209,000 after buying an additional 192,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,596,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,973,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,054,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 222,890 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 123,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

