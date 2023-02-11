Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.