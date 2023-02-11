Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Down 43.5% in January

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPKB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,450,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,208,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 589,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 314,734 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 774,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 274,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,098,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

