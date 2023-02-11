Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $186.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $150.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $184.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $190.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

