Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Rises By 150.0%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Worley Price Performance
Worley stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Worley Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worley (WYGPY)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.