Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Rises By 150.0%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Worley Price Performance

Worley stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

