Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Decreases By 89.5%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the January 15th total of 553,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYZD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.97. 71,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,689. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 218.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000.

