Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Decreases By 89.5%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the January 15th total of 553,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HYZD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.97. 71,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,689. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
