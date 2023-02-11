Short Interest in Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Decreases By 93.6%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wharf Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 9,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Wharf has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $7.45.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

