Short Interest in Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Decreases By 93.6%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wharf Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 9,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Wharf has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $7.45.
About Wharf
