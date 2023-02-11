Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Decreases By 57.1%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Down 6.0 %

UCLE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 49,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,973. US Nuclear has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the designing, building, and manufacturing of radiation safety and monitoring instruments through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Optron and Overhoff. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

