Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Declines By 73.9%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRCA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRCA remained flat at $10.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,672. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

