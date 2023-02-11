Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Drops By 62.3%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the January 15th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 202,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.0497 dividend. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
