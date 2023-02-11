Short Interest in Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Rises By 733.3%

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,663,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Starfleet Innotech Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFIO traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 786,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,498. Starfleet Innotech has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Starfleet Innotech
