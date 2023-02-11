Short Interest in Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Rises By 733.3%

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,663,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Starfleet Innotech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFIO traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 786,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,498. Starfleet Innotech has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Starfleet Innotech

Starfleet Innotech, Inc is involved in asset management, food, and franchise business. It is engaged in acquisition of businesses to develop its operations. The company was founded on April 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Zealand.

