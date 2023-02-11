Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Decreases By 76.2%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 266.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 190,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 138,315 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $590,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. 31,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.