Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Decreases By 76.2%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 266.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 190,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 138,315 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $590,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. 31,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.
Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.