Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Rises By 206.2%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 206.2% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STSBF remained flat at $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,167. South Star Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is focused on the acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. Its Santa Cruz project consists of approved exploration licenses covering approximately located in a producing graphite district. The company was founded on November 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

