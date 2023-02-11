Short Interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Rises By 162.5%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the January 15th total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 748,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 150,356 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the period.

SLDB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 53,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,935. The company has a market cap of $52.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $21.45.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.12). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 588.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -11.23 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

