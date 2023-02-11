Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Decreases By 84.8%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the January 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sharp Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of SHCAY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,318. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sharp has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.88.
Sharp Company Profile
