Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Decreases By 84.8%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the January 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sharp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SHCAY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,318. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sharp has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

