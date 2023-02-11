Short Interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Declines By 61.4%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSAGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the January 15th total of 340,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on STSA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jonestrading cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Insider Transactions at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 5,608,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $3,869,731.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,608,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,731.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of STSA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. 123,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.13.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Stories

