Short Interest in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Expands By 1,104.5%

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 1,104.5% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFAC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RF Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $9,130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,556,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,327,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in RF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,698,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in RF Acquisition by 56.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 744,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 269,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.23 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 105,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,566. RF Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

