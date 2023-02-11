Short Interest in Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Drops By 49.7%

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the January 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Quilter to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 145 ($1.74) to GBX 135 ($1.62) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.08.

OTCMKTS:QUILF remained flat at $1.03 during trading hours on Friday. Quilter has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

