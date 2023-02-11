Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Drops By 60.6%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PCK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 75,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 115.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

