Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Drops By 63.4%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pershing Square Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.58. 30,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,775. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.