Short Interest in Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Decreases By 69.4%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Orica Price Performance

OTCMKTS OCLDY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Orica has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Orica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1251 per share. This is a positive change from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Orica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Orica

Orica Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and infrastructure solutions. The firm is also involved in manufacturing and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions; mining and tunneling support systems to the mining and infrastructure markets; and various chemical products and services.

