Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Declines By 71.5%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the January 15th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

NRT stock remained flat at $13.00 on Friday. 289,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,087. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.14.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.00% and a return on equity of 6,092.73%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.77%. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 161.75%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

