Short Interest in Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Grows By 300.0%

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NURPF remained flat at C$5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$2.40 and a 12 month high of C$6.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.75.
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
