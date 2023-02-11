Short Interest in Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Grows By 300.0%

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NURPF remained flat at C$5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$2.40 and a 12 month high of C$6.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.75.

Get Neuren Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new therapies for brain injury, neurodevelopment and neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded on December 17, 2001 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.