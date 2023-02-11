Short Interest in Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Increases By 250.0%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Loncor Gold Stock Performance
Shares of LONCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034. Loncor Gold has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.
About Loncor Gold
