Short Interest in Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Increases By 250.0%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LONCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034. Loncor Gold has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

