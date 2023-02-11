Short Interest in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Declines By 77.5%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Resources Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIBY. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 12,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,133. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

