Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Declines By 86.6%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBUY remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,319. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

