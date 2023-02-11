Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Declines By 86.6%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LBUY remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,319. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
