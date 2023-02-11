Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Declines By 60.1%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 194,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 321,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,699. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

