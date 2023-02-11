Short Interest in Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Rises By 837.3%

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 837.3% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDSI remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 2,973,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Global Digital Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

