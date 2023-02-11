Short Interest in Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Rises By 837.3%

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 837.3% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GDSI remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 2,973,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Global Digital Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Digital Solutions (GDSI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.