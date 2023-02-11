Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Declines By 75.3%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the January 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Focus Graphite Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,664. Focus Graphite has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York in April 5, 2001 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

