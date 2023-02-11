Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Grows By 600.0%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,570. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($155.07) to £150 ($180.31) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($189.93) to £166 ($199.54) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15,523.20.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

