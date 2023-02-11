Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Expands By 242.5%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 242.5% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FAB traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $75.48. 28,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,206. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.478 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16,579.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

