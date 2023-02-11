Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Expands By 242.5%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 242.5% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
FAB traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $75.48. 28,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,206. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.478 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.